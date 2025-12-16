IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Find Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor As Prashant Veer Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

CSK invested INR 14.20 crore in Prashant Veer, making him the IPL’s most expensive uncapped player
The move comes after Ravindra Jadeja’s departure, signaling a clear all-rounder succession plan
Veer’s left-arm spin and explosive middle-order hitting drove Chennai’s aggressive auction call
The IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi delivered a moment that will be remembered for years, as Chennai Super Kings once again showed why they are among the sharpest operators in the league. The five-time champions stunned the room by splurging INR 14.20 crore on young Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer, instantly making him the highest-paid uncapped player in IPL history.
Veer’s rise on auction night was nothing short of dramatic. Starting with a modest base price of INR 30 lakh, the bidding escalated rapidly, with Rajasthan Royals initially driving the contest before CSK went head-to-head with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai eventually held their nerve to secure the 22-year-old, paying nearly 47 times his base price in a move that underlined their belief in his long-term value.
Primarily a left-arm spinner who can bat aggressively in the middle order, Veer has quietly built an impressive domestic résumé. In just 12 T20 appearances, he has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16, while also claiming 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.45. Those numbers, combined with his composure under pressure, clearly caught the attention of CSK’s scouting setup.
With Ravindra Jadeja no longer part of their plans heading into the mini-auction, Chennai were keen to invest in a younger all-round option. In Prashant Veer, they appear to have found a bold replacement, one who fits their tradition of backing potential and grooming match-winners for the future.
Squad Before Mini Auction
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Australia), Jamie Overton (England), Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel.
When Is IPL 2026?
As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.
Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.
And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.