IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma jointly top the list
CSK splashed INR 14.20 crore each on Prashant and Kartik at IPL 2026 auction
Cameron Green became the third most expensive player in IPL history
The IPL auction has always been a stage where unknown names turn into overnight sensations. While established stars often dominate headlines, uncapped players breaking the bank have produced some of the league’s most fascinating stories. These big-money bets reflect franchises backing potential over reputation, sometimes rewriting auction history in the process.
Over the years, teams have shown a growing willingness to invest heavily in domestic performers who fit specific roles, be it all-rounders, death bowlers, or power-hitters. There are also some foreign players who have fetched a lot of money at the auction, this time, it was Australia's star all-rounder Cameron Green, who was sold at INR 25.20 crore to KKR.
Prashant Veer - INR 14.20 crore (CSK, 2026)
Prashant Veer tops the list after Chennai Super Kings shattered records at the IPL 2026 auction by paying INR 14.20 crore for the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder. Starting from a base price of INR 30 lakh, Veer became the highest-paid uncapped player ever. CSK identified him as a long-term all-round option, especially after moving on from Ravindra Jadeja, backing his left-arm spin and aggressive middle-order batting.
Kartik Sharma - INR 14.20 crore (CSK, 2026)
Sharing the top spot is Kartik Sharma, another massive CSK investment from the same auction. The wicketkeeper-batter’s explosive domestic numbers pushed franchises into a bidding frenzy before Chennai went all in. Kartik’s ability to score quickly and adapt across formats made him a cornerstone buy for CSK’s future Indian core.
Avesh Khan - INR 10 crore (LSG, 2022)
Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move in the 2022 mega auction by splurging INR 10 crore on Avesh Khan. Fresh off a breakthrough season with Delhi Capitals, Avesh’s pace, consistency, and death-over skills justified the heavy price. He quickly became one of LSG’s key Indian fast-bowling options.
Krishnappa Gowtham - INR 9.25 crore (CSK, 2021)
Krishnappa Gowtham’s INR 9.25 crore move to CSK in 2021 was a shock at the time. Known for his power-hitting and off-spin, Gowtham’s price reflected the premium placed on Indian all-rounders, even if his IPL returns didn’t fully match expectations.
Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 crore (PBKS, 2022)
Punjab Kings went big on Shahrukh Khan in 2022, paying INR 9 crore for the Tamil Nadu finisher. His reputation as a strong middle-order hitter and calm presence under pressure made him one of the most sought-after uncapped batters of that auction cycle.