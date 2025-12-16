IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

IPL 2026 auction reshaped history as Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma topped the list of the five most expensive uncapped players ever signed

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History
The Indian Premier League trophy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma jointly top the list

  • CSK splashed INR 14.20 crore each on Prashant and Kartik at IPL 2026 auction

  • Cameron Green became the third most expensive player in IPL history

The IPL auction has always been a stage where unknown names turn into overnight sensations. While established stars often dominate headlines, uncapped players breaking the bank have produced some of the league’s most fascinating stories. These big-money bets reflect franchises backing potential over reputation, sometimes rewriting auction history in the process.

Over the years, teams have shown a growing willingness to invest heavily in domestic performers who fit specific roles, be it all-rounders, death bowlers, or power-hitters. There are also some foreign players who have fetched a lot of money at the auction, this time, it was Australia's star all-rounder Cameron Green, who was sold at INR 25.20 crore to KKR.

Prashant Veer - INR 14.20 crore (CSK, 2026)

Prashant Veer tops the list after Chennai Super Kings shattered records at the IPL 2026 auction by paying INR 14.20 crore for the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder. Starting from a base price of INR 30 lakh, Veer became the highest-paid uncapped player ever. CSK identified him as a long-term all-round option, especially after moving on from Ravindra Jadeja, backing his left-arm spin and aggressive middle-order batting.

Kartik Sharma - INR 14.20 crore (CSK, 2026)

Sharing the top spot is Kartik Sharma, another massive CSK investment from the same auction. The wicketkeeper-batter’s explosive domestic numbers pushed franchises into a bidding frenzy before Chennai went all in. Kartik’s ability to score quickly and adapt across formats made him a cornerstone buy for CSK’s future Indian core.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Read: Top Five Uncapped Buys At IPL 2026 Auction

Avesh Khan - INR 10 crore (LSG, 2022)

Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move in the 2022 mega auction by splurging INR 10 crore on Avesh Khan. Fresh off a breakthrough season with Delhi Capitals, Avesh’s pace, consistency, and death-over skills justified the heavy price. He quickly became one of LSG’s key Indian fast-bowling options.

Krishnappa Gowtham - INR 9.25 crore (CSK, 2021)

Krishnappa Gowtham’s INR 9.25 crore move to CSK in 2021 was a shock at the time. Known for his power-hitting and off-spin, Gowtham’s price reflected the premium placed on Indian all-rounders, even if his IPL returns didn’t fully match expectations.

Shahrukh Khan - INR 9 crore (PBKS, 2022)

Punjab Kings went big on Shahrukh Khan in 2022, paying INR 9 crore for the Tamil Nadu finisher. His reputation as a strong middle-order hitter and calm presence under pressure made him one of the most sought-after uncapped batters of that auction cycle.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues Across State, Residents Advised to Stay Warm

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

  2. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  3. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  4. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa