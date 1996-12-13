Avesh Khan is an Indian international cricketer, In December 2015, he was named in India’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He made his international debut for the Indian Cricket team in February 2022. He plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

He made his Twenty20 debut for Royal Challengers in the 2017 Indian Premier League on 14 May 2017. In January 2018, he was bought by Delhi Dare Devils. He made his List A debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2018.

In 2019, he was named in India C’s squad for the 2019-20 Deodhar Trophy.

In January 2021, he was named as one of the five net bowlers in India’s Test squad for their series against England. In May 2021, he was also named as one of the four standby players in India’s Test squad for the final of the 2019-21 ICC World Test championship and their away series against England.

In November 2021, he was named in India’s Twenty20 International squad fro their series against New Zealand. In January 2022, Khan was named in India’s One Day International and T20I squads for their home series against the West Indies. He made his T20I debut on 20 February 2022, for India against the West Indies. He made his ODI debut for India on 24 July 2022, against the West Indies.