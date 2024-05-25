The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was more of a batter's game with flat pitches and small boundaries favouring them. However, we also witnessed brilliance in the bowling throughout the season. (More Cricket News)
Whether it was Ishant Sharma's yorker to Andre Russell or Harshal Patel's slower bouncers, the bowlers have contributed equally to the victory of their respective teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are going to clash in the final match of the IPL 2024 on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
Both teams have performed well throughout the season and also finished as the top two after the league stage. The credit must be given to bowlers along with their batters who guided their team to the summit clash. KKR's three bowlers have more than 15 wickets whereas SRH's two bowlers have taken more than 16 wickets in the ongoing season.
As we have just one match left in the 17th season of the IPL, let's take a look at the top 5 wicket-takers of the ongoing season:
1. Harshal Patel - 24 wickets (PBKS)
Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings is the purple cap holder of the season with 24 wickets in 14 league stage matches. His team ended in the ninth position after the league stage with only five wins in 14 matches, but he stood tall and performed his duty with the ball. Usually coming to bowl in death and middle overs, Patel managed to read most of the pitches well and used his most lethal 'slower' deliveries very often, which helped him. He took wickets with an average of 19.88 and conceded 477 runs in 49 overs in all 14 matches.
2. Jasprit Bumrah - 20 wickets (MI)
The best in the business, Jasprit Bumrah had been very impressive with his 20 wickets in 13 league matches. His team, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table with only four wins in 14 matches. However, Bumrah's performance was the only good thing for the franchise this year. He bowled 51.5 overs and conceded just 336 runs. He claimed a fifer (5/21) against RCB as well. His average of 16.80 is the best for any bowler this year.
3. Varun Chakaravarthy - 20 wickets (KKR)
The mystery-spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy have one more match left to play and has a chance to overtake Bumrah and hopefully Patel with a fifer in the final against SRH on Sunday. He has taken 20 wickets in 13 innings and that too with an average of 19.65. He is the highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders this year and has played a crucial role in taking KKR to the finals. He has bowled 48 overs and conceded 393 runs in IPL 2024 so far.
4. T Natarajan - 19 wickets (SRH)
The highest wicket-taker from Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan has taken 19 wickets in 13 matches so far with an average of 22.95. He has played a huge role in taking SRH to the finals and is a strong pillar of the fast bowling troika of SRH including Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and himself. His best bowling figures came against Delhi Capitals this year where he took four wickets and his bowling figures were 4/19. He has conceded 436 runs in 49.2 overs.
5. Avesh Khan - 19 wickets (RR)
Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals by Lucknow Super Giants before the mini-auction of November 2023 and he finished as the highest wicket-taker of the franchise with 19 wickets in 15 matches. His death bowling has been impressive and he managed to get plenty of wicket with that. He conceded 526 runs in 54.5 overs and got wickets with an average of 27.68. His impressive line and length also got him a call-up from the national side, where he is on the reserve players list for the T20 World Cup 2024.