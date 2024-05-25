Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings is the purple cap holder of the season with 24 wickets in 14 league stage matches. His team ended in the ninth position after the league stage with only five wins in 14 matches, but he stood tall and performed his duty with the ball. Usually coming to bowl in death and middle overs, Patel managed to read most of the pitches well and used his most lethal 'slower' deliveries very often, which helped him. He took wickets with an average of 19.88 and conceded 477 runs in 49 overs in all 14 matches.