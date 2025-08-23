India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

US-bound carriers refuse consignments citing lack of clarity on new duty collection rules; letters, documents and gifts up to $100 exempt.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Postal Services
Indian Postal Services
Summary
Summary

  • The Ministry of Communications said postal services to the US will be suspended from August 25, except for letters, documents and gifts valued under $100.

  • A new US Executive Order requires carriers or “qualified parties” to collect and remit customs duties on shipments above $100, effective August 29.

  • With key processes still undefined, air carriers have refused to carry US-bound consignments, forcing India Post to halt bookings temporarily.

Postal services to the US have been temporarily suspended as the US-bound air carriers have denied carrying shipments due to lack of clarity in new norms issued by the American customs department, Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

However, services will continue for letters, documents and gift items up to USD 100.

Under an Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, 2025, goods valued above USD 100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29 onwards.

As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other "qualified parties" approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

"While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of "qualified parties" and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, US-bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness," a statement from the ministry said.

Following the development, the "Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles," destined for the US with effect from August 25, 2025 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value, it said.

"These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the US, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS," the statement said. 

Published At:
Tags

