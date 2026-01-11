DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026 Match 6. | Photos: X

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 11. DC, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, suffered a heavy 50-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener. Their batting faltered despite a fighting knock from Chinelle Henry, while debutant pacer Nandini Sharma impressed with the ball. Gujarat Giants, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, started their campaign strongly with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz. Gardner and Sophie Devine were the standout performers with the bat. Follow the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match 4 live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jan 2026, 06:32:38 pm IST DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Points Table Team P W L NR Pts NRR Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 +1.175 Gujarat Giants 1 1 0 0 2 +0.500 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 2 +0.150 UP Warriorz 1 0 1 0 0 -0.500 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 0 -2.500

11 Jan 2026, 06:13:59 pm IST DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 4 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.