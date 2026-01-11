DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League 2026 Match 4 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on January 11, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
DC vs GG Live Score WPL 2026 Match 4 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026 Match 6. | Photos: X
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 11. DC, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, suffered a heavy 50-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener. Their batting faltered despite a fighting knock from Chinelle Henry, while debutant pacer Nandini Sharma impressed with the ball. Gujarat Giants, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, started their campaign strongly with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz. Gardner and Sophie Devine were the standout performers with the bat. Follow the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match 4 live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Points Table

TeamPWLNRPtsNRR
Mumbai Indians21102+1.175
Gujarat Giants11002+0.500
Royal Challengers Bangalore11002+0.150
UP Warriorz10100-0.500
Delhi Capitals10100-2.500

DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 4 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 4

  • Series: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026

  • Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

  • Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog covering Delhi Capitals’ clash against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they are revealed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Step Out To Launch IND's Chase

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

  4. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  5. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Assam CM Slams Mamata Banerjee’s Conduct During ED Raids

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener