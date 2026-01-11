DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League 2026 Match 4 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on January 11, 2026
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026 Match 6. | Photos: X
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 11. DC, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, suffered a heavy 50-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener. Their batting faltered despite a fighting knock from Chinelle Henry, while debutant pacer Nandini Sharma impressed with the ball. Gujarat Giants, captained by Ashleigh Gardner, started their campaign strongly with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz. Gardner and Sophie Devine were the standout performers with the bat. Follow the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match 4 live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Points Table
Team
P
W
L
NR
Pts
NRR
Mumbai Indians
2
1
1
0
2
+1.175
Gujarat Giants
1
1
0
0
2
+0.500
Royal Challengers Bangalore
1
1
0
0
2
+0.150
UP Warriorz
1
0
1
0
0
-0.500
Delhi Capitals
1
0
1
0
0
-2.500
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 4 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 4
Series: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026
Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
DC vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog covering Delhi Capitals’ clash against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they are revealed.