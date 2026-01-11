Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Here is all you need to know about Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, including preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads, and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming Women’s Premier League DC-W vs GG-W Match 4
Delhi Capitals' Nandini Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026. | Photo: wplt20
Delhi Capitals (DC-W) take on Gujarat Giants (GG-W) in Match 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals lost their first match against Mumbai Indians by 50 runs, chasing 196 but collapsing to 145 all out. Chenille Henry top-scored with a spirited 56 off 33, while debutant pacer Nandini Sharma took two wickets.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants opened their campaign with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz, defending 207 successfully. Captain Ashleigh Gardner (65) and Sophie Devine (38) starred with the bat, and Georgia Wareham’s all-round display made her the Player of the Match.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WPL 2026 Match 4.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Yastika Bhatia, Kim Garth, Titas Sadhu, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match being played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match being played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match live on TV and online?

The Women’s Premier League matches, including Match 4 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

