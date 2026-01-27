DC Vs GG LIVE Streaming, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl First

No.2 spot on the line for both teams as they have same wins and losses in 6 matches
DC are coming off into this match with two consecutive wins
Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in match 17 of the Women's Premier League at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
Delhi Capitals are in third spot in the points table with three wins and an equal number of losses in six matches. They had a shaky start to the tournament, managing only one win in four games, but they made a strong comeback in their last two matches, which catapulted them to the third spot from last.
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are at the 4th position in the points table with three wins and three losses in six games. They also had a mixed tournament so far and would like to gain winning momentum as they get closer to the playoffs.
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the coin toss and elected to bowl first.
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
DC Vs GG, WPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 17 of the WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be stream live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.