DC vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Both Teams Eye Top Two Spot In Playoffs

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in match 17 of WPL 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 27, 2026. X/ DelhiCapitals

Hello and welcome to the live score of match 17 of Women's Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 27, 2026. Both the teams will be eyeing the second spot as the first one is taken by RCB. DC are currently at the 3rd spot after winning and losing 3 matches out of the 6 matches they have placed so far. On the other hand, GG also have the same wins and losses in their six games and are placed at the fourth spot in the standing just below DC. It's an important match in terms of the 2nd spot for the play-offs, which gives teams an additional chance, if they falter in the knockout stage. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

