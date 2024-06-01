Anushka Sharma, a luminary in the Indian film industry, has etched her place with versatile talent and undeniable charisma. Born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Anushka embarked on her Bollywood journey with determination and a fresh perspective. Starting as a model, destiny guided her to acting, debuting in the 2008 film "Rab Ne Bana DI Jodi" opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being a newcomer, her natural acting and on-screen presence captivated audiences, earning her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress—a remarkable feat for a debutante. From romantic dramas like "Band Baja Baarat" to thought-provoking films like "NH10," she showcases versatility. Venturing into film production, she co-founded "Clean Slate Films" in 2018 with her brother, Karneesh Sharma, producing successful and socially relevant films like "Phillauri" and "Pari." Anushka's impact extends beyond the silver screen, as her fashion sense makes her a sought-after icon.