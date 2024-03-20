10 Bollywood Couples Who Opted For Dreamy Destination Weddings

Everyone wants their wedding to be special. While some want it a grand way, some opt for an intimate wedding. Bollywood celebs have started the trend of destination weddings to escape the hustle bustle of the cities. They choose for far-flung locations for their special day. Bollywood couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra among others chose destination weddings in exotic and lavish locations. The latest Bollywood celebs to have destination weddings this year are Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani and Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat.
10 Bollywood couples who had destination weddings
1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
Virat and Anushka chose Italy as their wedding destination. In 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise by secretly getting married in Italy's Tuscany on December 11. They hosted lavish receptions on December 21 and 26 for close family and friends. Anushka and Virat have two children-a daughter and a son.
Advertisement
2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
After dating for several years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 at Villa Del Balbianello, situated at Lake Como in Italy. They had a two-day ceremony, one on 14 and another on 15 November in 2018. Firstly, they exchanged wedding vows in Konkani customs which was followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was an intimate affair with only their very close family members in attendance. Later, the couple hosted receptions for their industry friends in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together this year.
3. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They had Christian and Hindu ceremonies on December 1 and 2. Later, the couple hosted two receptions- in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.
Advertisement
4. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Katrina and Vicky also opted for destination wedding in Rajasthan. They got married in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, on December 9, 2021. They apparently registered their marriage on March 19, 2022, in court in the presence of their family members.
5. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha
Parineeti and Raghav, who is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. They got hitched on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in an intimat ceremony in the presence of their families and close ones. Parineeti also crooned her wedding song and dedicated it to Raghav. They knew each other while they were studying in London.
6. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra
After dating for years, Kiara and Sidharth exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. Their sweet gestures towards each other melted our hearts. A re-arranged version of their song 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah’s was their wedding song.
7. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani
Lovebirds, Rakul and Jackky got married in two ceremonies– an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2024. Jackky also gifted Rakul Preet a special song titled 'Bin Tere', written, composed, and crooned by the actor-producer himself.
8. Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat
Kriti and Pulkit who reportedly got engaged in January this year, tied the knot on March 15, 2024 at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR. It was a big fat wedding in presence of their families and close ones. Later, the couple had a grand grih pravesh with dhol beats at Pulkit's Delhi residence.
Advertisement
9. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on June 24, 2021 in Alibaug. It was an intimate ceremony. Reportedly, their wedding was to be held in Khao Lak, Thailand. Varun and Natasha are expecting their first child this year. Varun announced the news recently.
10. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
After being in a relationship for several years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021. Breaking the stereotypes, Rajkummar asked Patralekha to put sindoor on his forehead.
Other Bollywood celebs who had destination weddings are Shahid Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others.