10 Bollywood Couples Who Opted For Dreamy Destination Weddings

2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

After dating for several years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 at Villa Del Balbianello, situated at Lake Como in Italy. They had a two-day ceremony, one on 14 and another on 15 November in 2018. Firstly, they exchanged wedding vows in Konkani customs which was followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was an intimate affair with only their very close family members in attendance. Later, the couple hosted receptions for their industry friends in Mumbai. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together this year.