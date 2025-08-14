Punjab Roadways, PRTC Contract Staff Strike Leaves Commuters Stranded

Over 8,000 contractual workers of Punjab Roadways and PRTC went on strike, keeping 2,500 buses off the roads.
Protests across 27 depots demanded job regularisation, an end to contract hiring, and induction of new buses.
Commuters, including women who depend on the state’s free travel scheme, were forced to use paid private buses.
On Thursday, contract workers at PEPSU Road Transportation Corporation and the state-owned Punjab Roadways went on strike to demand regularisation of their employment, among other things.
According to PTI, numerous passengers encountered difficulties at different bus stops throughout the state, resulting in delays to their intended destinations.
There was no clear outcome from a discussion between the Punjab Transport Secretary, Punjab Roadways PRTC Contract Workers' Union, and Punjab Roadways representatives.
According to the personnel who were protesting, more than 2,500 buses operated by Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) remained off the road.
The Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC Contract Workers' Union orgaorganised walkout in an effort to pressure the state government to grant its long-standing demands, which include reguregularising employment of contractual drivers and conductors, terminating contract-based hiring, and introducing new buses.
While chanting anti-government slogans and demanding that their demands be met, the demonstrators staged protests at 27 bus depots throughout the state.
Workers who were demonstrating in Hoshiarpur claimed that the state administration had not formally announced its earlier promises, which included accepting other demands, finafinalising, and canceling bus bidding for the kilometer-scheme.
With the government buses staying off the roads, commuters were left dependent on private operators.
Women passengers, who generally avail themselves of the state's free bus travel scheme, said they had no choice but to pay for tickets in private buses.
PTI reported that a 48 year old Ludhiana resident Satnam Kaur, who was at the Hoshiarpur bus stop waiting for a bus to Tanda, claimed to have taken a private bus from Ludhiana.
"I learnt about the strike only after reaching the bus stand in Ludhiana. I have been waiting here for more than half an hour but no bus for Tanda is available. Now, I will have to travel in a private bus by paying the fare as free travel for women is available only in government buses," she said.
Joginder Kumar of Batala, another passenger, said he too had to rely on private buses after learning about the strike.
"I came here to meet my relatives. I had no idea about the strike," he said. He said he had been waiting at the bus stand for about an hour.
A private bus for Tanda had already departed, but he was unable to catch it because of the intense rush. He was currently awaiting a different private bus. Rainstorms hit nearly every area of the district, thus there weren't many people at the Hoshiarpur bus stop.
At the bus stop, Punbus's contractual workers also protested.
Raminder Singh, the union district president, spoke to them and said that the workers were fighting for a number of requests, including the regularization of their jobs. He cautioned that the agitation might worsen if the government did not act.
According to Harkes Kumar Vicky, the leader of the protesting union in Patiala, some 8,000 workers are taking part in the demonstration. He also declared that black flag protests would be held on August 15.