Punjab Health Department Suspends Eight Drugs and IV Fluids After Adverse Reaction Reports In Government Hospitals

Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh, who confirmed the action during a media briefing, highlighted the gravity of the situation without disclosing specific symptoms to avoid public alarm. "Suspected ADRs have been noted following the administration of these items in certain facilities. As a precautionary measure, we've halted their use, issue, and procurement until comprehensive lab evaluations and clinical assessments verify their safety," Singh stated, underscoring that patient well-being remains paramount. The affected batches, manufactured between 2023 and 2025 with expiry dates up to April 2028, have been quarantined, and detailed usage records are being compiled from all districts to trace distribution patterns.