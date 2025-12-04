How The War On Drugs Punishes The Poor

The annual homicide rate across Brazil is 17.9 per 100,000, but in favelas such as Alemão and Penha, and in Jacarezinho and Cidade de Deus it is 34 per 100,000—twice the number. The favela Cidade de Deus was used in the Brazilian film of the same name in 2002. Those who have seen the film will remember the moment when Buscapé (Rocket) says, “In the City of God, if you run, the beast catches you; if you stay, the beast eats you” (Na Cidade de Deus, se corer o bicho pega; se ficar o bicho come). It is a horrific sense of the impossible choices that young people face in Brazil’s favelas. Either young men such as Buscapé join the drug gangs and make a little money and get shot, or they do not join them and get killed in the crossfire—either way they die young. One cannot romanticise these neighbourhoods, which have become more and more dangerous for young people.