China Launches Bomber Patrol As Response To US-Philippines-Japan Drills

The patrol involved a formation of strategic bombers, likely H-6K models equipped for long-range strikes, escorted by fighter aircraft, marking the first time the Southern Theater Command has explicitly linked such a mission to the Philippines' "so-called joint patrols with external forces." According to state media, the action serves as a stern warning to provocateurs, amid China's expansive claims over nearly 90% of the South China Sea, which overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. The region, vital for global trade routes carrying over $3 trillion annually, has seen repeated collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent months, heightening risks of miscalculation.