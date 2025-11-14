Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

Pakistan arrested four TTP militants accused of involvement in the suicide attack outside Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.
One suspect allegedly confessed to handling the bomber and said the attack was directed by a TTP commander based in Afghanistan.
Authorities say the cell procured and fitted the suicide vest in Peshawar before transporting the bomber to Islamabad; further investigations are ongoing.
Pakistan’s federal government on Friday announced the arrest of four militants allegedly linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in connection with the recent suicide bombing outside the Judicial Complex in G-11, Islamabad. According to authorities, the arrests were made in a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau and the Counter-Terrorism Department.
During interrogation, one suspect, identified as Sajidullah alias “Sheena,” reportedly confessed that he had handled the suicide bomber. He said the order for the attack came from TTP commander Saeed-ur-Rehman (also known as “Daadullah”), who is believed to be based in Afghanistan. According to the government, Daadullah communicated the plan via Telegram, sent images of the bomber (named Usman alias “Qari”), and directed Sheena to receive him upon his arrival from Afghanistan.
Sheena is said to have procured a suicide vest from a graveyard in Peshawar and transported it to Islamabad, then fitted it on the bomber just before the attack. The government stated that the entire cell — including its commander and three other members — has now been detained. Further investigations are underway, with authorities expecting more arrests.
The blast at the court complex killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, raising serious security concerns as it occurred in the capital’s high-profile judicial area.