Four TTP Militants Killed In Pakistan Army Operation After Wana's Cadet College Attack

Four TTP terrorists, including a suicide bomber, killed in Pakistan Army operation.
Attack on Cadet College Wana injured six; 550 students safely evacuated.
SSG commandos cleared premises after militants entered the campus.
Four members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a security operation aimed at eliminating those involved in a recent suicide attack on Cadet College Wana in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s restive region, PTI reported.
Six people were injured in the initial blast when a vehicle packed with explosives was rammed into the college entrance. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack was followed by a clearance operation after some terrorists entered the campus and took positions inside.
Officials confirmed that no students or faculty members were harmed during the operation. The premises were later cleared of potential land mines as part of the security sweep.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the operation as a “huge achievement” by the Pakistan Army, noting that all 550 students were safely evacuated, Geo News reported via PTI.
“The lives of these students were successfully saved using perseverance and expertise,” Tarar said.
(With inputs from PTI)