Pakistan–Afghan Taliban Peace Talks Collapse Without Deal On Cross-Border Terrorism

Third round of Doha negotiations ends in deadlock as Pakistan insists on a written commitment from Kabul to curb TTP attacks.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Afghanistan talks, Afghan Taliban, TTP attacks
Pakistan seals largest Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan in Peshawar. Photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban ended without agreement on cross-border terrorism.

  • Islamabad demanded a written assurance from Kabul to act against TTP militants.

  • Mediators Turkiye and Qatar failed to bridge differences as the dialogue entered an indefinite pause.

Peace negotiations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have ended without any agreement on tackling cross-border terrorism, as both sides failed to bridge differences over formal commitments, according to PTI.

The third round of discussions, held over two days beginning Thursday, concluded without a written pledge from Kabul to act against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a private TV channel on Friday night that the talks had been suspended with “no programme for the fourth round of talks.”

“There is a complete deadlock. The negotiations have entered an indefinite phase,” he said, as reported by Geo TV.

Asif thanked Turkiye and Qatar for their “sincere efforts” in mediating the process, noting that while the Afghan delegation had shown understanding of Pakistan’s position, it was unwilling to put anything in writing.

“They support our stance. Even the Afghan delegation agreed with us; however, they were not ready to sign a written agreement,” he said, stressing that Pakistan would only accept a formal, written accord.

Related Content
Related Content

“They wanted verbal assurances to be accepted, which is not possible in international negotiations,” he added.

According to PTI, the minister said that despite the mediators’ efforts, the process had reached a standstill. “If they had even a little optimism, they would have asked us to stay. Our return empty-handed shows that even they have given up on Kabul,” he remarked.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position, Asif stated, “Our only demand is that Afghanistan must ensure its soil is not used for attacks on Pakistan.” He warned that Pakistan would respond if provoked. “If there is any attack from Afghan soil, we will respond accordingly,” he said, while maintaining that the ceasefire would hold as long as there was no aggression.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X on Saturday that the responsibility lies with the Afghan Taliban to honour its international, regional, and bilateral commitments to curb terrorism—commitments that, so far, remain unmet.

“Pakistan does not harbour any ill-will against the Afghan people. However, it shall never support the Afghan Taliban regime’s any measures that are detrimental to the interests of the Afghan people as well as the neighbouring countries,” Tarar said, adding that Pakistan would continue to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty.

The talks, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, began on 29 October in Doha following cross-border clashes between 11 and 15 October that caused casualties on both sides. The first round ended without progress, leading to a second session on 25 October in Istanbul, which also yielded no results. The third round has now concluded with a similar outcome.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Play Stopped With Rain In The Air | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  4. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers