Pakistan–Afghan Taliban Peace Talks Collapse Without Deal On Cross-Border Terrorism

Peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban ended without agreement on cross-border terrorism.
Islamabad demanded a written assurance from Kabul to act against TTP militants.
Mediators Turkiye and Qatar failed to bridge differences as the dialogue entered an indefinite pause.
Peace negotiations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have ended without any agreement on tackling cross-border terrorism, as both sides failed to bridge differences over formal commitments, according to PTI.
The third round of discussions, held over two days beginning Thursday, concluded without a written pledge from Kabul to act against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants allegedly operating from Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a private TV channel on Friday night that the talks had been suspended with “no programme for the fourth round of talks.”
“There is a complete deadlock. The negotiations have entered an indefinite phase,” he said, as reported by Geo TV.
“They support our stance. Even the Afghan delegation agreed with us; however, they were not ready to sign a written agreement,” he said, stressing that Pakistan would only accept a formal, written accord.
“They wanted verbal assurances to be accepted, which is not possible in international negotiations,” he added.
According to PTI, the minister said that despite the mediators’ efforts, the process had reached a standstill. “If they had even a little optimism, they would have asked us to stay. Our return empty-handed shows that even they have given up on Kabul,” he remarked.
Reiterating Pakistan’s position, Asif stated, “Our only demand is that Afghanistan must ensure its soil is not used for attacks on Pakistan.” He warned that Pakistan would respond if provoked. “If there is any attack from Afghan soil, we will respond accordingly,” he said, while maintaining that the ceasefire would hold as long as there was no aggression.
Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X on Saturday that the responsibility lies with the Afghan Taliban to honour its international, regional, and bilateral commitments to curb terrorism—commitments that, so far, remain unmet.
“Pakistan does not harbour any ill-will against the Afghan people. However, it shall never support the Afghan Taliban regime’s any measures that are detrimental to the interests of the Afghan people as well as the neighbouring countries,” Tarar said, adding that Pakistan would continue to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty.
The talks, mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, began on 29 October in Doha following cross-border clashes between 11 and 15 October that caused casualties on both sides. The first round ended without progress, leading to a second session on 25 October in Istanbul, which also yielded no results. The third round has now concluded with a similar outcome.
(With inputs from PTI)