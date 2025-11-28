Pakistan Condemns Killing of US Soldiers, Warns of Terror Resurgence

Islamabad calls the DC shooting a terrorist act and urges global cooperation against rising transnational threats.

  • Pakistan denounced the shooting of two US National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national, calling it an act of terrorism.

  • FO said the attack signals a global resurgence of terrorism and stressed the need for renewed international cooperation.

  • Pakistan reaffirmed commitment to work with the US and global partners to combat transnational terror threats.

Pakistan denounced the shooting of two US National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national in Washington on Friday, claiming that the event "heralds a troubling resurgence" of terrorism worldwide.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed soldier, and wish the injured a swift and complete recovery. We also extend heartfelt sympathies to the families affected as well as to the Government and people of the United States,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

It further stated that the targeted attack was undoubtedly an act of terrorism and a heinous assault on United States soil, adding that Pakistan, for the past two decades, has endured countless similar terrorist incidents, with clear linkages to Afghanistan.

“This incident signifies the challenges posed by transnational terrorism and underscores the need for enhanced global cooperation to confront this menace,” it said.

The FO emphasised that the US tragedy signals a concerning worldwide return of terrorism and urged the international community to pay attention and revitalise joint counterterrorism efforts.

According to the FO, Pakistan is still dedicated to cooperating with the US and the larger international community to tackle the common problem of terrorism.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who moved to the US in 2021 after working for the CIA in Afghanistan, is charged with shooting two West Virginia National Guard members stationed in Washington, DC: US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and US Air Force Staff Sgt.

US President Donald Trump announced Beckstrom's passing on Thursday.

