Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that one of two West Virginia National Guard members shot in an ambush near the White House the previous day has succumbed to her injuries, identifying the fallen soldier as 20-year-old Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom from Summersville. Speaking during a traditional Thanksgiving call to US service members from West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump described the assailant, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as a "savage monster" who had collaborated with the CIA in Kandahar before immigrating in 2021 and securing asylum in April 2025.