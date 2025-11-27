Afghan National Arrested For Shooting Two National Guard Members Near White House

Officials said Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration initiative that evacuated and resettled tens of thousands of Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The programme relocated approximately 76,000 people, many of whom had assisted U.S. forces and diplomats as translators and interpreters. AP reported that the scheme has faced scrutiny from former President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans, and government watchdogs over the pace of admissions and vetting procedures, even as advocates have called it a lifeline for those at risk from Taliban reprisals.