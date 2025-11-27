Afghan National Arrested For Shooting Two National Guard Members Near White House

Two U.S. National Guard members were shot in Washington D.C. by an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, in what city officials described as a targeted attack just blocks from the White House.
The incident, which occurred the day before Thanksgiving, marks a rare instance of National Guard troops being attacked while deployed in the nation’s capital. Their presence in Washington and other U.S. cities has been a contentious issue, prompting court battles and debate over the use of military personnel to respond to what officials have described as an escalating crime problem.
According to Associated Press, Lakanwal, 29, is in custody after being shot himself, though his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officials said Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration initiative that evacuated and resettled tens of thousands of Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The programme relocated approximately 76,000 people, many of whom had assisted U.S. forces and diplomats as translators and interpreters. AP reported that the scheme has faced scrutiny from former President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans, and government watchdogs over the pace of admissions and vetting procedures, even as advocates have called it a lifeline for those at risk from Taliban reprisals.
Authorities continue to verify Lakanwal’s background. According to two law enforcement officials and a source familiar with the case, he had been living in Washington State with his wife and five children, having settled in Bellingham, about 79 miles north of Seattle. Kristina Widman, his former landlord, confirmed the family’s residence there.
Reported AP said investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. DC police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters that video evidence shows Lakanwal “came around the corner” and immediately opened fire on the troops.
In a social media message released the evening of 26 November, President Trump called for a reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees admitted under the Biden administration, stating: “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.” He added that the attack was “a crime against our entire nation.”
Authorities are continuing to confirm details of Lakanwal’s background as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from AP)