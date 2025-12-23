Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2025: Spurs Cruise Past Wizards

The Washington Wizards fell 124-113 to the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena on Sunday, slipping to 5-22 as San Antonio improved to 21-7. The Spurs took control early with a dominant rebounding display and led by 20 at halftime, finishing with a 77-50 edge on the boards that translated into 32 second-chance points. Washington showed fight in the third quarter after switching to a small-ball lineup, led by Bub Carrington’s 21 points and Tre Johnson’s 19 off the bench, but the deficit proved too large. De’Aaron Fox paced the Spurs with 27 points, while Victor Wembanyama added a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double in limited minutes.

Photo Webdesk
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
1/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound over Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
2/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) grabs a rebound against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
3/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic, left, guards against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
4/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, left, passes the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
5/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, top left, scores against Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins, top right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
6/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
7/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-DeAaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox, right, drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
8/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) looks to score over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
9/9
Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Basketball-DeAaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) looks to pass the ball against Washington Wizards guard Malaki Branham (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
