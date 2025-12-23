Washington Wizards Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2025: Spurs Cruise Past Wizards
The Washington Wizards fell 124-113 to the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena on Sunday, slipping to 5-22 as San Antonio improved to 21-7. The Spurs took control early with a dominant rebounding display and led by 20 at halftime, finishing with a 77-50 edge on the boards that translated into 32 second-chance points. Washington showed fight in the third quarter after switching to a small-ball lineup, led by Bub Carrington’s 21 points and Tre Johnson’s 19 off the bench, but the deficit proved too large. De’Aaron Fox paced the Spurs with 27 points, while Victor Wembanyama added a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double in limited minutes.
