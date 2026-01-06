Uttar Pradesh Publishes Draft Electoral Roll After SIR, 2.89 Crore Names Excluded

The draft roll retains 12.55 crore voters out of 15.44 crore after a Special Intensive Revision, with exclusions due to deaths, migration and duplicate registrations.

A claims and objections window will run from January 6 to February 6, allowing voters to seek inclusion, corrections or raise objections.

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was released on Tuesday following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with 12.55 crore voters retained from the earlier list of 15.44 crore, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said the remaining 18.70 per cent — around 2.89 crore voters — were excluded from the draft roll due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations.

He said the Election Commission conducted a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were required to be filled and signed by voters or their family members.

Although the exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after it emerged that nearly 2.97 crore voters were being excluded from the draft list. The enumeration phase was therefore extended until December 26.