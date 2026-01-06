Uttar Pradesh Publishes Draft Electoral Roll After SIR, 2.89 Crore Names Excluded

Enumeration was extended till December 26 after nearly 2.97 crore names were initially left out; polling station rationalisation also delayed publication to January 6.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh: Draft voter list after SIR
People search for their names in the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The draft roll retains 12.55 crore voters out of 15.44 crore after a Special Intensive Revision, with exclusions due to deaths, migration and duplicate registrations.

  • A claims and objections window will run from January 6 to February 6, allowing voters to seek inclusion, corrections or raise objections.

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was released on Tuesday following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with 12.55 crore voters retained from the earlier list of 15.44 crore, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said the remaining 18.70 per cent — around 2.89 crore voters — were excluded from the draft roll due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations.

He said the Election Commission conducted a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were required to be filled and signed by voters or their family members.

Although the exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after it emerged that nearly 2.97 crore voters were being excluded from the draft list. The enumeration phase was therefore extended until December 26.

Gyanesh Kumar - | Photo: PTI
Only Indian Citizens Should Be on Voter Rolls: CEC

BY Outlook News Desk

According to Rinwa, enumeration forms were received for 12,55,56,025 voters out of the 15,44,30,092 listed in the October 27, 2025 electoral roll, representing 81.30 per cent of the electorate.

He said December 31 had originally been fixed as the publication date for the draft roll of Uttar Pradesh, but parallel fieldwork and Election Commission of India (ECI) instructions to rationalise polling stations caused a delay.

"The Commission has capped voters per polling station at 1,200 instead of the earlier norm of 1,500. To meet this requirement, around 15,030 new polling stations were created across the state," he said, adding that approval for the exercise was granted on December 23 and that data migration to servers took about a week.

Related Content
Related Content

As a result, an additional six days were sought, and the draft roll was eventually published on January 6.

Explaining the removal of 2.89 crore names, Rinwa said 46.23 lakh voters (2.99 per cent) were found to be deceased, while 2.57 crore voters (14.06 per cent) had either permanently migrated or were unavailable during verification.

A further 25.47 lakh voters (1.65 per cent) were found to be registered in more than one location.

"The draft electoral roll now contains 12.55 crore voters and covers all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies of the state," he said.

The exercise covered 1,72,486 booths, with booth-level officers working alongside volunteers to reach voters. Rinwa also acknowledged the role of political parties, noting that 5,76,611 booth-level agents appointed by recognised parties assisted in the process.

He said a one-month period for claims and objections would begin on January 6 and continue until February 6, during which voters may apply for inclusion, seek corrections or raise objections to the draft roll.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Special Takes Blue Colts To Series-Sealing Win

  3. Know Your WPL 2026 Captains: Leaders To Watch In Women’s Premier League

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Appointed Mumbai Captain After Shardul Thakur Injury

  5. Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Ban On IPL Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. 32 Cuban Officers Killed In US Military Operation In Venezuela, Havana Says

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue