Uttar Pradesh Publishes Draft Electoral Roll After SIR, 2.89 Crore Names Excluded

The draft roll retains 12.55 crore voters out of 15.44 crore after a Special Intensive Revision, with exclusions due to deaths, migration and duplicate registrations.
A claims and objections window will run from January 6 to February 6, allowing voters to seek inclusion, corrections or raise objections.
The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was released on Tuesday following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with 12.55 crore voters retained from the earlier list of 15.44 crore, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.
Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said the remaining 18.70 per cent — around 2.89 crore voters — were excluded from the draft roll due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations.
He said the Election Commission conducted a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were required to be filled and signed by voters or their family members.
Although the exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after it emerged that nearly 2.97 crore voters were being excluded from the draft list. The enumeration phase was therefore extended until December 26.
According to Rinwa, enumeration forms were received for 12,55,56,025 voters out of the 15,44,30,092 listed in the October 27, 2025 electoral roll, representing 81.30 per cent of the electorate.
He said December 31 had originally been fixed as the publication date for the draft roll of Uttar Pradesh, but parallel fieldwork and Election Commission of India (ECI) instructions to rationalise polling stations caused a delay.
"The Commission has capped voters per polling station at 1,200 instead of the earlier norm of 1,500. To meet this requirement, around 15,030 new polling stations were created across the state," he said, adding that approval for the exercise was granted on December 23 and that data migration to servers took about a week.
As a result, an additional six days were sought, and the draft roll was eventually published on January 6.
Explaining the removal of 2.89 crore names, Rinwa said 46.23 lakh voters (2.99 per cent) were found to be deceased, while 2.57 crore voters (14.06 per cent) had either permanently migrated or were unavailable during verification.
A further 25.47 lakh voters (1.65 per cent) were found to be registered in more than one location.
"The draft electoral roll now contains 12.55 crore voters and covers all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies of the state," he said.
The exercise covered 1,72,486 booths, with booth-level officers working alongside volunteers to reach voters. Rinwa also acknowledged the role of political parties, noting that 5,76,611 booth-level agents appointed by recognised parties assisted in the process.
He said a one-month period for claims and objections would begin on January 6 and continue until February 6, during which voters may apply for inclusion, seek corrections or raise objections to the draft roll.
(with PTI inputs)