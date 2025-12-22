Only Indian Citizens Should Be on Voter Rolls: CEC

According to Kumar, who recently took over as chair of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026 in Stockholm, the Election Commission of India has gained international recognition as one of the most reputable and creative election management organisations in the world.



The country has over 900 million electors, he said.



In his interactions with BLOs, the CEC noted that while rural voters had continuously led the way by showing up with enthusiasm and forming lengthy lines, urban voter indifference continued to be a major factor in lower polling percentages in cities.



C Sudharshan Reddy, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, also gave a speech.