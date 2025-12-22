Only Indian Citizens Should Be on Voter Rolls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed electoral roll “purification” as Telangana prepares for phase III of the Special Intensive Revision.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gyanesh Kumar
Gyanesh Kumar | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gyanesh Kumar said voter lists must include “only Indian citizens” and stressed the need for periodic “purification of electoral rolls”.

  • He praised Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision, citing removal of fake, deceased and shifted voters, with no complaints or re-polls.

  • The CEC said BLOs are the backbone of elections and urged Telangana to set a national example in the SIR process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the necessity of "purification of electoral rolls" on occasion, stating on Sunday that the list of voters should only include Indian citizens.

Speaking to the Telangana Booth Level Officers (BLOs) present, he declared that India is the largest democracy in the world.

The BLOs were the foundation of India's election system, and their dedication and honesty were essential to the electoral roll cleansing process.

He pointed out that in order to comprehend how the largest democracy in the world operated, the international community kept a careful eye on India's elections.

He claimed that the Bihar BLOs had led the nation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Telangana would show the entire nation how the process should be carried out as part of phase III of SIR.

He claimed that the Election Commission's SIR in Bihar had been completed perfectly.

In Bihar, there were seven lakh fraudulent voters, 22 lakh deceased voters, and 36 lakh voters who had moved (permanently).

He added that the final list included 7.5 crore voters and that there were no complaints, recounts, or re-polling. He also praised Bihar's BLOs for their excellent work.

Related Content
Related Content

"From time to time, electoral rolls have to be purified. SIR will also be undertaken in Telangana. Prepare such an electoral roll which has names of only those who are elgibile. This is your work and it is very important for democracy. Purified electoral rolls are essential for a healthy democracy," Kumar said.

The voter list purification exercise was completed in Bihar and the drive is going on in 12 states, he said.

"Only Indian citizens should be part of the voters’ list. Should an outsider be in the voter list? Be it of any religion...they should be Indian," he said.

He further said elections in India were conducted strictly in accordance with the law of the land and that all stakeholders were bound to comply with election laws.

According to Kumar, who recently took over as chair of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026 in Stockholm, the Election Commission of India has gained international recognition as one of the most reputable and creative election management organisations in the world.

The country has over 900 million electors, he said.

In his interactions with BLOs, the CEC noted that while rural voters had continuously led the way by showing up with enthusiasm and forming lengthy lines, urban voter indifference continued to be a major factor in lower polling percentages in cities.

C Sudharshan Reddy, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, also gave a speech.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  2. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  3. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

  5. Who Is Sameer Minhas? Meet Pakistan Colts Opener Who Toyed With Indian Bowling In U19 Asia Cup Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. President Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G RAM G Bill

  3. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  4. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  5. Day In Pics: December 21, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  4. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm