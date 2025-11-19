Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

A joint statement by former judges, retired civil servants, activists and academics calls the Bihar Assembly Elections “fraudulent” and urges the Opposition to reject the results.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Election 2025, Bihar election results rejected, SIR voter list, Special Intensive Revision
The signatories call this moment a new phase in the struggle for India’s democracy and Constitution. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 170 public figures issued a statement rejecting the 2025 Bihar election results.

  • The signatories allege mass voter deletions and manipulation under the SIR process.

  • They have urged the Opposition to reject the results and called for a non-partisan Election Commission.

On November 14th, the counting day of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, people across the state, and across India, stayed glued to television tickers and district-wise updates, waiting for the first major verdict of a high-stakes election year.

Numbers were followed by the kind of tension usually seen during cricket finals. Every turn, a seat flipping, an unexpected lead, a sudden pause in counting- brought excitement and confusion. By afternoon, the mood shifted from anticipation to disbelief among a section of political leaders, who began alleging irregularities and vote theft.

Five days later, a public declaration has rejected the Bihar Assembly outcome entirely.

On 19th November, over 170 individuals — retired judges, IAS officers, political economists, journalists, activists, academics, and members of grassroots organisations, issued a joint statement rejecting the Bihar election 2025 results. They accused the Election Commission of India of conducting a “fraudulent” electoral exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), describing it as a manipulated system that disenfranchised voters on a massive scale.

The statement opens with a clear demand: “We the People reject the fraudulent Bihar elections result and we demand the Opposition to do the same.” According to those who signed it, Bihar’s election, the first to take place under the SIR framework, signals “the onset of even darker times” for India’s democracy.

Related Content
Related Content

They argue that the SIR, which the ECI claims is based on a 2003 process, “bears no resemblance” to the original. Instead, it introduces a mandatory enumeration form requiring every voter to reapply for their place on the rolls.

The statement says this resulted in a “sanitised voter list,” excluding voters in the “tens of lakhs.” It alleges that voter deletions and additions were carried out with “focused intent,” serving the electoral interests of those in power.

“A manipulated democratic exercise”

The statement uses direct, sharp language to describe the current election process. It argues that the framework “serves the undying lust of the authoritarian government to hold on to power at all costs under the sham of a manipulated democratic electoral process.” It also describes viewers, commentators and analysts watching the “manipulated machine” work its “dark magic” while ignoring basic principles of transparency and fairness.

The signatories call this moment a new phase in the struggle for India’s democracy and Constitution. They say the ECI, by using the SIR in its current form, has “breached the trust of the electorate” and now acts “more of an assaulter than a protector of the electoral process.” Under the Commission’s current leadership, they say, the institution has abandoned the values it is meant to uphold.

Criticism of the Opposition

The individuals and organisations listed in the statement have also questioned the role of Opposition parties. It criticises them for participating in the polls instead of boycotting a process they themselves flagged as problematic. Even after gaining a strong public response through the “Voter Adhikar Yatra,” the Opposition’s decision to contest the elections is described as giving legitimacy to “a fraudulently elected government.”

They argue that Opposition parties have shown a weak willingness to work with grassroots civil society, even though these networks have taken ‘impactful initiative and decisive action’ over the past decade.

The statement urges them to “learn from Bihar” and push for “studied, focused collective action” to defend the country’s democratic climate.

With 12 more states lined up for the SIR process, the signatories warn that Bihar is only the beginning and say they will not remain silent as the ECI “dismantles the very democracy it is obligated to tend and defend.” Their call is not just to reject this version of the Commission, but to push for the return of a “constitutionally aligned and committed, non-partisan” institution.

Those who issued the statement include a wide range of public figures:

Retired Supreme Court judge Dr. B. Sudershan Reddy; retired IAS and IA&AS officers Devasahayam M G, Meena Gupta, Gurjeet Singh Cheema and Nagalsamy; political economist Dr. Parakala Prabhakar; former High Court judge Dr. Justice Shankar K G; activists such as Tushar Gandhi, Shabnam Hashmi, Yogendra Yadav and Firoz Mithiborwala; actor Prakash Raj; former MLA Dr. Sunilam; and several journalists, academics and organisers from Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Assam, Uttarkhand, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The list of over 170 names forms a broad national coalition, including physicists, architects, shopkeepers, teachers, social workers, farmers’ leaders, church groups, student activists and local collectives. They say they stand “shoulder-to-shoulder as India’s electorate to fight for no rightful voter left behind.”

A political crisis beyond Bihar

What began as a high-voltage counting day in Bihar has now grown into a larger debate over the credibility of India’s electoral institutions. Rejecting the results does not alter who forms the government, but it reflects rising distrust among sections of voters and public voices.

The statement ends with a pledge to continue fighting to “undo the wrongs” of the current Election Commission and to restore constitutional integrity to the electoral process.

Bihar, which entered counting day expecting a routine verdict, has instead become the centre of a deeper political confrontation over the future of India’s democracy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs