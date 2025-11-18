Congress Slams Election Commission Over SIR, Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Chori’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ruling party is seeking to manipulate the SIR process for “vote chori”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Slams Election Commission Over SIR, Accuses BJP Of ‘Vote Chori’
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Congress intensified its criticism of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, describing its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as “deeply disappointing”.

  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ruling party is seeking to manipulate the SIR process for “vote chori” (vote theft).

  • Kharge added that public confidence in democratic institutions is already fragile, and the EC’s conduct during the SIR process has been “deeply disappointing.”

The Congress intensified its criticism of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, describing its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as “deeply disappointing”. They demanded that the poll panel prove it is acting independently and not under the influence of the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the ruling party is seeking to manipulate the SIR process for “vote chori” (vote theft), as he chaired a strategy meeting with senior party officials from 12 states and Union territories where the SIR is currently underway.

The meeting included Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, along with state unit heads, Congress Legislature Party leaders, and secretaries from the 12 states and UTs.

“We held a comprehensive strategy review with AICC general secretaries, AICC in-charges, PCCs, CLPs, and AICC secretaries from the states/UTs where the SIR process is underway. The Congress Party is unequivocally committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls,” Kharge said on X after the meeting.

Related Content
Related Content

Kharge added that public confidence in democratic institutions is already fragile, and the EC’s conduct during the SIR process has been “deeply disappointing.” He stressed that the Election Commission must “immediately demonstrate that it is not operating under the BJP’s shadow and it remembers its Constitutional oath and allegiance to the people of India, not to any ruling party.”

He accused the BJP of attempting to weaponise the SIR process for electoral gains, warning that if the EC ignores such actions, its inaction would amount to “a complicity of silence.”

“Our workers, BLOs, and District/City/Block Presidents will therefore remain relentlessly vigilant. We will expose every attempt, however subtle, to delete genuine voters or insert bogus ones,” Kharge said. The Congress leader emphasized that the party would not allow democratic safeguards to be undermined through partisan misuse of institutions.

The party’s criticism comes after its poor showing in Bihar, where the NDA secured a decisive victory with 202 seats, compared to the Mahagathbandhan’s 35. The Congress has questioned the EC’s role in the electoral process.

Representative image - null
Elderly Woman Dies After Setting Herself On Fire Amid Anxiety Over Electoral Roll Revision

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the Election Commission, more than 50 crore of nearly 51 crore electors across nine states and three Union territories have received enumeration forms under the ongoing SIR process. The EC’s daily bulletin stated that 50.11 crore forms have been distributed, covering 98.32 percent of the 50.99 crore electors.

The SIR exercise is underway in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Of these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal are scheduled to vote in 2026, while Assam has also initiated a special revision ahead of its 2026 elections. Phase-II of the SIR began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue until December 4.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi described the Bihar results as “surprising” and said the elections had not been fair from the outset. He noted that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would conduct a detailed review of the outcome, asserting that the results reflected “vote chori on a gigantic scale, masterminded by the prime minister, the home minister, [and] the EC.”

Gandhi’s campaign against the BJP in Bihar had consistently highlighted allegations of “vote chori.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  2. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar