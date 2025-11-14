Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Game’ Played Through SIR Will Not Be Possible Again

Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the "game" carried out through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar will no longer be possible in other states.
Yadav further said the BJP is "not a party, but a fraud".
Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the "game" carried out through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar will no longer be possible in other states. Yadav made the comments as the BJP-led NDA appeared to be heading for an impressive victory in Bihar.
In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said that the "game" carried out through SIR in Bihar has now been exposed, and that such "election conspiracies" will not be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else.
"We will not allow them to play this game any further," he said.
"Like CCTV, our 'PPTV,' or 'PDA (Backwards, Dalit, Minority) Prahari (watchdog)' will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP's plans," he said.
According to the EC's website, the BJP-led NDA is leading in around 200 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, indicating that the saffron party is on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.
As the NDA surged ahead, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting process, claiming that the procedure had slowed abruptly in several centres after the initial rounds.
Senior Congress leader (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he played a “crucial” role in the Bihar assembly polls and was “responsible” for the outcome, as early trends showed the NDA heading for a decisive victory.
