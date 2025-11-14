Baghel Targets CEC, Says Gyanesh Kumar ‘Responsible’ For Bihar Poll Verdict

Responding to a question on why the Congress continues to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) despite its ‘jungle raj’ image, Baghel argued, “Those born 20 years ago don't know about the jungle raj. They know about the current jungle raj. Everyone across the country knows about the jungle raj of Modi and Shah. This is a matter of setting the narrative. Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar for this.”