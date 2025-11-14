Baghel Targets CEC, Says Gyanesh Kumar ‘Responsible’ For Bihar Poll Verdict

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he played a “crucial” role in the Bihar assembly polls.
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday targeted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he played a “crucial” role in the Bihar assembly polls and was “responsible” for the outcome, as early trends showed the NDA heading for a decisive victory.
Baghel, a former Chhattisgarh chief minister, claimed that the functioning of the Election Commission made matters “clear”.
Early trends suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was on course for a sweeping win in Bihar, with commanding leads in over 200 of the 243 assembly seats. The BJP also appeared set to secure its biggest-ever tally in the state.
Speaking to PTI, Baghel said, “The trends indicate that the NDA is heading towards a three-fourth majority. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah had already spoken about this (outcome). If there is one person responsible for this entire election (result), it is Gyanesh Kumar. Congratulations and best wishes to him in advance for this.”
When asked why he was holding the CEC responsible, he replied, “The way the Election Commission functioned, it made everything clear. Therefore, whoever is responsible will be congratulated. Gyanesh Kumar ji’s role was crucial in this entire election, so many congratulations and best wishes to him.”
Responding to a question on why the Congress continues to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) despite its ‘jungle raj’ image, Baghel argued, “Those born 20 years ago don't know about the jungle raj. They know about the current jungle raj. Everyone across the country knows about the jungle raj of Modi and Shah. This is a matter of setting the narrative. Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar for this.”
On concerns raised over electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said, “There are many more things that will come out.”
With PTI inputs