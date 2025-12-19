Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

The incident, captured on video, triggered a political row and drew criticism from various quarters, including abroad, with allegations that the act disrespected Muslim traditions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
nitish kumar
Photo: X / RJDforIndia
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar officials said AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen will join duty on Saturday, dismissing rumours that she declined the job after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed her naqab during an appointment programme in Patna.

  • The state government termed the controversy unnecessary, while police registered a case after the Chief Minister reportedly received a threat linked to the episode.

Amid rumours that a doctor had declined a government job in Bihar after her naqab (veil) was removed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme in Patna, an official on Friday said she would be joining duty.

Dr Mahfoozur Rahman, principal of the Government Tibbi College and Hospital, told PTI that the family of AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen had confirmed she would report for duty on Saturday.

"I spoke to Parveen's husband, relatives and her classmates. They told me that she would join duty on December 20. She has to first join the Government Tibbi College and Hospital, and later she will be shifted to her place of posting. Her family members and classmates have assured me that she would join duty," Rahman said.

The incident, a video clip of which went viral and triggered a major political row, occurred on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna when AYUSH doctors had assembled to receive their appointment letters. When Parveen stepped forward to collect her letter, Kumar noticed her naqab, asked “what is this”, and removed the veil.

In the aftermath of the incident, rumours circulated that Parveen had declined the job.

The episode drew criticism from across quarters, including from several West Asian countries, and Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, faced allegations of disrespecting Muslim traditions, allegedly in line with the 'RSS agenda'.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said, "A controversy is being created unnecessarily over the issue. The NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ji has taken several steps for the empowerment of women in the state."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has reportedly received a threat from a Pakistan-based man over the naqab controversy, following which the Cyber police station in Patna registered a case.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said on Thursday that the matter had been handed over to the Patna Inspector General of Police.

Published At:
