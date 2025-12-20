Naqab Row SC Bar Association Issues Condemnation Letter Against Bihar CM Two Ministers

"Besides infringing on her autonomy, agency and religious freedom, it is a reflection of the depraving attitude against women in general," said the SCBA

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Naqab row Nitish Kumar controversy SC Bar Association letter
All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) members hold a protest over the hijab controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Photo: PTI
  • On December 15, 2025, a viral video showed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down a woman doctor’s niqab at an AYUSH ceremony in Patna.

  • The incident has sparked a political row.

  • The SCBA has taken a grave view of the incident, condemned it, and asked for an apology.

Nearly a week after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down a woman doctor’s niqab, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has on Saturday issued a letter strongly condemning the Bihar CM’s actions and demanding an unconditional apology.

Kumar had pulled down the naqab of a woman doctor during a public ceremony in Patna.

Calling the act “shocking,” the SCBA said that a person holding a high office should not attempt to “demean the dignity and autonomy” of the woman by trying to take off her headscarf.

"Besides infringing on her autonomy, agency and religious freedom, it is a reflection of the depraving attitude against women in general," said the SCBA.

A videoclip of the incident, which took place on December 15, has been widely circulated widely and sparked a political row. The video was purportedly taken at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna at a gathering where Ayush doctors were to receive their letters of appointment. When a woman doctor came up to the podium to accept her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said "what is this?", and then removed her veil.

The SCBA also condemned "the vile comments made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad", saying such remarks undermined the dignity of women.

The SCBA has said both acts are a grave infringement upon the personal dignity of a woman. "It is an affront to the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the Constitution," the letter signed by SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel said.

