Libya Military Chief Killed In Jet Crash After Takeoff From Ankara

Private Falcon 50 crashes during emergency return, killing all eight on board

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A private jet carrying Libya’s military chief Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad crashed after takeoff from Ankara, killing eight people, including four senior officers.

  • Turkish officials said the aircraft reported an electrical fault and requested an emergency landing before disappearing from radar near Haymana.

  • The Libyan delegation was in Turkey for high-level defence talks, as Ankara recently extended its military mandate in Libya.

A private jet carrying Libya’s military chief, four other officers and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after takeoff from Turkey’s capital, Ankara, killing everyone on board. According to Libyan officials, the plane's technical issue was the reason of the disaster.

According to Turkish sources, the Libyan group was in Ankara for high-level defence discussions intended to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations.

In a Facebook statement, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the deaths of Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and the four officers, stating that the "tragic accident" occurred on the delegation's return home. The prime minister described it as Libya's "great loss."

Al-Hadad was the top military commander in western Libya and played a crucial role in the ongoing, U.N.-brokered efforts to unify Libya’s military, which has split, much like Libya’s institutions.

Gen. Al-Fitouri Ghraibil, the commander of Libya's ground forces; Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, the head of the military manufacturing authority; Mohammed Al-Asawi Diab, the chief of staff's advisor; and Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer with the chief of staff's office, were the other four officers who perished in the crash.

Related Content
Related Content

The three crew members' identities were not immediately revealed.

The Falcon 50 type business jet's wreckage was discovered close to the village of Kesikkavak in Haymana, a district located around 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) south of Ankara, according to Turkish officials.

Turkey's air traffic controllers reported earlier on Tuesday night that they had lost communication with the aircraft, which was returning to Libya, following takeoff from the Esenboga airport in Ankara.

Burhanettin Duran, the head of Turkish presidential communications office, said the plane notified air traffic control of an electrical fault and requested an emergency landing. The aircraft was redirected back to Esenboga where preparations for its landing began.

The plane however, disappeared from the radar while descending for the emergency landing, Duran said.

Security camera footage aired on local television stations showed the night sky over Haymana suddenly lit up by what appeared to be an explosion.

While in Ankara, al-Haddad had met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and other officials.

The airport in Ankara was temporarily closed and several flights were diverted to other locations. Turkey’s Justice Ministry said four prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the crash, as is common in such incidents.

According to a government statement on Facebook, Libya will send a team to Ankara to work with Turkish authorities on investigating the crash.

Libya plunged into chaos after the country’s 2011 uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country split, with rival administrations based in the east and west, backed by an array of rogue militias and foreign governments.

Although Turkey has been a western ally of Libya's government, it has recently made efforts to strengthen its relationship with the country's eastern government as well.

The Libyan delegation's visit on Tuesday took place one day after the Turkish parliament authorised a two-year extension of the Turkish forces' mandate in Libya. After Ankara and the administration in Tripoli negotiated a security and military cooperation deal in 2019, Turkey sent troops there.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Highlights, 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Blitz Seals Comfortable Seven-Wicket Triumph

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  3. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  4. Day In Pics: December 23, 2025

  5. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  3. Greta Thunberg Arrested At Pro-Palestinian Protest In London

  4. PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan

  5. Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Security Of Missions In India

Latest Stories

  1. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Lands In Legal Trouble After Author Alleges Plagiarism; Here's What Dharma Has To Say

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Fans Await Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli After Mumbai, Delhi Opt To Field

  3. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  5. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  6. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  7. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  8. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2