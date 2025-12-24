Libya Military Chief Killed In Jet Crash After Takeoff From Ankara

The three crew members' identities were not immediately revealed.



The Falcon 50 type business jet's wreckage was discovered close to the village of Kesikkavak in Haymana, a district located around 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) south of Ankara, according to Turkish officials.



Turkey's air traffic controllers reported earlier on Tuesday night that they had lost communication with the aircraft, which was returning to Libya, following takeoff from the Esenboga airport in Ankara.