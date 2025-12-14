Gujarat Family Allegedly Kidnapped In Libya While Trying To Migrate To Portugal

Police said the kidnappers have demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom and have contacted the family’s relatives in Gujarat.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian External Affairs Ministry
Indian External Affairs Ministry | Representative Image Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A couple from Mehsana district and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly taken hostage in Libya while travelling to Portugal via Dubai.

  • The district administration has informed the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs, and efforts are under way to secure the family’s release.

A couple from Gujarat’s Mehsana district and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly taken hostage in Libya and held for a ransom of Rs 2 crore while attempting to immigrate to Portugal, officials said on Saturday.

Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben and their daughter Devanshi were kidnapped in the North African country while en route to Portugal, where Chavda’s brother is settled, Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said.

According to Solanki, the family, which hails from Badalpura village in the district, was travelling with the assistance of a Portugal-based agent, with plans to settle in the European country. He said Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati has been informed about the incident.

The family flew from Ahmedabad to Dubai on November 29, after which they were taken to Benghazi city in Libya, where the kidnapping allegedly took place, Solanki said.

“Chavda’s brother is settled in Portugal, and he was travelling with the help of an agent based in Portugal. The family was travelling with the intention to settle there, and the agents involved in the case are not Indians,” Solanki said.

Related Content
Related Content

Solanki added that the kidnappers have contacted the family’s relatives in Mehsana and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

Collector Prajapati said Chavda’s relatives approached him on Friday, following which he informed the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs about the case.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: RAJ's Top-Order Falters Against HYD

  2. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: IND Lose Plot Against PAK After Good Start

  3. UAE Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Emirates Eye Big Score Against MAL

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  4. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  5. Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  2. Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $40 Million In Latest Baby Powder Cancer Trial

  5. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win