Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

“But if you have to bring people to get those plants opened, we want you to do that, and we want those people to teach our people how to make computer chips and how to make other things,” Trump has said. Trump explained that the companies, which are building massive computer chip factories for billions of dollars, can’t just “hire people off an unemployment line to run it.” “They're going to have to bring thousands of people with them, and I'm going to welcome those people,” Trump added.