660 Arrested In 24 Hours As Delhi Police Launch ‘Op Aaghat’ Ahead Of New Year

Police carried out coordinated raids across South and South East Delhi, seizing weapons, drugs, illicit liquor, cash and stolen property

Delhi Police personnel on duty. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Delhi Police arrested over 660 people in South and South East districts during a 24-hour pre-New Year crackdown.

  • Weapons, drugs, illicit liquor, cash, stolen vehicles and mobile phones were seized under Operation Aaghat 3.0.

  • The operation aimed to prevent crime and ensure public safety during New Year celebrations.

More than 660 people were arrested within 24 hours across South and South East Delhi as police carried out a coordinated crackdown ahead of New Year celebrations, seizing weapons, drugs, illicit liquor, cash and stolen property under Operation Aaghat 3.0, according to NDTV.

The pre-emptive action, conducted overnight till Thursday morning, was aimed at preventing crimes during the festive period. Coordinated searches were carried out across identified vulnerable areas to detain suspected troublemakers, NDTV reported. The joint operation was led by the South and South East district police.

Police said South East Delhi alone accounted for 285 arrests during the intensified drive. All arrests were made under various laws, including the Arms Act, the Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the Gambling Act.

According to NDTV, 66 cases were registered under the Arms Act, leading to 66 arrests. The seizures included 24 country-made pistols and 44 knives. Police also recovered over 22,500 quarters of illicit liquor, arresting more than 60 people in connection with the haul. Ten others were taken into custody following the seizure of 10 kg of ganja during raids.

The crackdown also targeted public drinking, with over 350 people arrested for consuming liquor in public places, police said.

As part of efforts to curb vehicle theft during the festive season, five auto-lifters were arrested. Police also seized 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler during the operation to ensure revellers do not face disruptions, NDTV reported.

Anti-gambling measures were another focus area. At least 30 cases were registered under gambling laws, resulting in the arrest of 68 gamblers and the recovery of Rs 2.3 lakh in cash.

Police further said around 350 stolen or lost mobile phones were recovered during the raids and will be returned to their rightful owners.

The operation, police said, was part of heightened security arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure crime-free New Year celebrations in the national capital.

(With inputs from NDTV)

