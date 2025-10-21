US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

The proclamation “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, 2025,” the agency clarified. It also stated that H-1B holders can continue traveling in and out of the United States without restriction, addressing one of the biggest concerns raised after the fee announcement. The USCIS further confirmed that existing foreign nationals applying for a change of status—such as international students on F-1 visas transitioning to H-1B jobs—will not have to pay the new fee.