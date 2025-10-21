US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

The USCIS said the proclamation “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, 2025.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
H-1B visa fee hike, H-1B visa news India, Congress criticises Modi, Gaurav Gogoi, Pawan Khera
US H-1B Visas (AP Photo)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The Trump administration clarified that the $100,000 annual H-1B fee will not apply to current visa holders or international graduates already in the US.

  2. The clarification comes amid strong political backlash in India, with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Modi government of failing to protect Indian professionals.

In a major relief for thousands of Indian professionals and students in the United States, the Trump administration has clarified that recent international graduates sponsored for H-1B status while already in the country will not be required to pay the steep $100,000 fee introduced last month. Officials had earlier also stated that existing H-1B visa holders will not be required to pay the fees announced last month.

The clarification comes after weeks of confusion following Trump’s proclamation, which mandated the steep annual fee, equivalent to around ₹90 lakh, for employers sponsoring technically skilled foreign workers. The fee was scheduled to take effect from 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, triggering panic among Indian workers, US employers, and immigration attorneys.

Indian diaspora in the US - | IMAGO |
Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

BY Luv Puri

Summary
Summary of this article

In its latest guidance, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the $100,000 fee will not apply to anyone already in the United States on a valid visa, including F-1 student visa holders, L-1 intra-company transferees, and current H-1B visa holders seeking renewals or extensions.

Related Content
Related Content

The proclamation “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. ET on September 21, 2025,” the agency clarified. It also stated that H-1B holders can continue traveling in and out of the United States without restriction, addressing one of the biggest concerns raised after the fee announcement. The USCIS further confirmed that existing foreign nationals applying for a change of status—such as international students on F-1 visas transitioning to H-1B jobs—will not have to pay the new fee.

Trump’s $100,000 fee drew swift reactions both in the US and India. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the move, saying it was designed to attract “high earners” and discourage companies from bringing in “low earners who take jobs from Americans.”

He added that while H-1B quotas remain at 65,000 regular and 20,000 advanced degree slots, “there’ll just be less of them issued.”

Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike - File photo
Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike

BY Outlook News Desk

The announcement also sparked a political row in India. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect Indian workers’ interests, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called the fee a “birthday gift” from Trump to Modi—referring to the US President’s recent call to the PM.

The Centre said it was studying the implications of the new policy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, speaking in Gujarat, reiterated his call for “self-reliance,” saying India’s “only real enemy is dependence on other countries.”

(with inputs from The Hindustan Times)

Trump administration hikes the fee for H-1B visa to $100,000 | - file pic |
‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SA-W 6/1 (2)

  2. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  3. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs Steady Proteas' Innings After Pakistan Post 333

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  4. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  5. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

  5. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike