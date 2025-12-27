TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

Trinamool Congress slams Bengal LoP for ‘inflammatory’ comments on Bangladesh unrest; claims his statements stoke communal tension and damage India’s image abroad

Outlook News Desk
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari
  • TMC accuses Suvendu Adhikari of “naked hate speech” over his comments on Bangladesh minority violence.

  • Party claims Adhikari’s use of terms like ‘genocide’ and ‘ethnic cleansing’ incites communal tension in Bengal.

  • Defends Adhikari, calls TMC’s reaction hypocritical and an attempt to protect Bangladesh interim regime.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on December 27, 2025, launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him of delivering “naked hate speech” in his recent remarks targeting Bangladesh and its interim government over attacks on minorities. TMC leaders alleged that Adhikari’s statements — made during protests outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata — were deliberately provocative, communal in nature, and aimed at inciting unrest in Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, said: “Suvendu Adhikari’s language was not that of a responsible opposition leader but of someone spreading naked hate speech. By making sweeping, unverified accusations against an entire country and its people, he is trying to vitiate the atmosphere in Bengal and damage India’s standing in the neighbourhood. This is not patriotism — this is politics of poison.”

The TMC specifically criticised Adhikari’s use of terms like “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing” while referring to incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, claiming he exaggerated and generalised without evidence, thereby fanning communal flames in a state with a significant Muslim population. The party also accused him of selectively ignoring similar incidents in India to score political points.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim added: “When Bangladesh is going through a difficult transition, responsible leaders should promote peace and dialogue. Instead, Suvendu is trying to internationalise the issue for cheap publicity. His words are dangerous and irresponsible.”

The TMC demanded that the BJP leadership rein in Adhikari and issue an apology for what it called “hate speech against a neighbouring country.” The party also urged the Centre to take note of the remarks and ensure they do not harm bilateral ties.

BJP leaders defended Adhikari, calling the TMC’s criticism “hypocritical” and an attempt to shield the Bangladesh interim government. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said: “When Hindus are being targeted in Bangladesh, raising voice is the duty of every Indian. TMC is silent on minority safety there but quick to label our leaders as hate-mongers. This exposes their double standards.”

The controversy has intensified political polarisation in West Bengal, with both sides trading accusations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections

