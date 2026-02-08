BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Countering Adhikari, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Adhkari may keep daydreaming to keep the morale high of BJP workers as he knows the saffron party will not even cross the double-digit figure in the coming polls." TMC MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay said BJP will face serious electoral reverses in this year's polls as the people of Bengal will never root for a party not familiar with the ethos of Bengal and its luminaries.