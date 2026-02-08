BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari Claims Two-Thirds Majority; TMC Dismisses BJP’s Poll Pitch

  • Suvendu Adhikari said the BJP will win a two-thirds majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls and form the government by April.

  • He claimed electoral roll revisions have curbed fake voting and promised ₹3,000 monthly aid for women if BJP comes to power.

  • The TMC rubbished the claim, saying BJP will struggle to cross double digits and lacks connect with Bengal’s ethos.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted on Sunday that the party would end the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress by forming a government by April and winning a two-thirds majority in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in the Birbhum district, Adhikari declared that the people had made up their minds and that the TMC would lose in both north and south Bengal.

After the names of "fake voters" were removed from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he claimed that the ruling party would no longer be able to "terrorise voters" or use proxy voting.

"The writing on the wall is clear. We will win the 2026 Assembly polls emphatically and form the government by April. In May, we will announce a monthly financial grant of Rs 3,000 for every woman. I am giving my words here," the leader of the opposition said.

Countering Adhikari, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Adhkari may keep daydreaming to keep the morale high of BJP workers as he knows the saffron party will not even cross the double-digit figure in the coming polls." TMC MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay said BJP will face serious electoral reverses in this year's polls as the people of Bengal will never root for a party not familiar with the ethos of Bengal and its luminaries.

