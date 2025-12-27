Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia face-off with the trophy during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

1/7 Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia speak during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





2/7 Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose with the trophy during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





3/7 Tennis player Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





4/7 Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus speaks during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





5/7 Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia speak during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





6/7 Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia face-off with the trophy during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





7/7 Tennis players Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, center left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia, center right, speak during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair





