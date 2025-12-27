Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel
In an event billed as tennis’s latest 'Battle of the Sexes', Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, will take on Nick Kyrgios, who’s currently ranked No. 673 on the men’s tour, on Sunday (December 28, 2025) in Dubai. “This is about respect, rivalry and reimagining what equality in sport can look like,” said Stuart Duguid, who, along with tennis great Naomi Osaka, co-founded Evolve, the sports agency putting on the event. “I’ll try my best to kick his ass,” Sabalenka said during a September 2025 press conference. “She’s not going to beat me,” Kyrgios responded. “Do you really think I have to try 100%?” Evolve has promoted the Dubai event as a sequel to the iconic 1973 “Battle of the Sexes,” in which Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE