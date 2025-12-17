Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

1. The US has added five countries to its full travel ban and imposed partial restrictions on several others.
2. The administration cited national security concerns and weak vetting systems as reasons for the expansion.
3. The move has drawn criticism from rights groups, while supporters say it strengthens border security.
US President Donald Trump has announced a major expansion of the country’s travel ban, adding five new countries to the list of nations whose citizens are barred from entering the United States and imposing stricter limits on travellers from several others.
Under the revised order, nationals of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria will face a complete ban on entry into the US. The administration said these countries were added due to concerns over security risks, poor identity verification systems and limited cooperation on information sharing.
In addition to the full bans, partial restrictions have been imposed on citizens of several other countries. These measures affect specific visa categories and introduce enhanced screening requirements for travellers, including tourists, students and some categories of workers.
The order also introduces restrictions on individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents, extending the scope of the policy to cover people from the West Bank and Gaza.
The White House said the decision was taken after a review of global security conditions and immigration enforcement standards, arguing that the expanded measures are necessary to protect US borders and public safety. The administration maintained that the policy is not based on religion or ethnicity but on country-specific security assessments.
Exemptions will continue to apply to lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats and individuals whose entry is deemed to be in the national interest of the United States.