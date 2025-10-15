South Korea Bans Travel to Cambodian Cities After Student Torture And Scam Crisis

Seoul restricts travel to Bokor Mountain, Bavet, and Poipet amid kidnapping and fraud investigations targeting its nationals.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
south korea cambodia student murdered kidnappings
South Korean president Lee Jae Myung has urged efforts to protect citizens in Cambodia after kidnappings there soared. Photo: IMAGO
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Korea bans travel to Bokor Mountain, Bavet, and Poipet after student torture and death.

  • About 1,000 South Koreans work in Cambodian scam centres; 63 are currently detained.

  • Special South Korean team to visit Cambodia to investigate scams and arrange repatriation.

South Korea has imposed a travel ban on several areas in Cambodia following the death of a South Korean student who was reportedly tortured and killed by a criminal group.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the Bokor Mountain area in Kampot Province, Bavet City, and Poipet City are now designated as restricted zones. South Korean nationals visiting or residing in these areas may face penalties, and citizens planning to travel there are strongly advised to cancel their trips.

The move coincides with South Korea's preparations to dispatch a special team to Cambodia later on Wednesday to address issues related to fake job schemes and scam centres involved in the kidnapping of dozens of its nationals. According to AFP, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stated that approximately 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be working in Cambodia's scam operations, which target potential victims in South Korea. He added that about 200,000 people of various nationalities are working in Cambodia's scam industry, which targets victims worldwide, including South Korea.

The South Korean government has confirmed that 63 of its nationals are currently detained by Cambodian authorities. Officials are arranging a flight to repatriate them by the end of the week. Wi noted that the detained individuals include both voluntary and involuntary participants in the scam operations, and most of them will be regarded as having committed criminal acts upon their return.

The South Korean team, led by the vice foreign minister, is set to depart later on Wednesday. The delegation will include officials from the police and South Korea's intelligence agency. In addition to discussions on repatriation, the team will conduct a joint investigation into the recent death of the South Korean student, reported AFP

The student's body was found in a pickup truck on August 8, and an autopsy revealed that he died as a result of severe torture, with multiple bruises and injuries across his body. Three Chinese nationals have been charged with murder and online fraud in connection with the case and remain in pre-trial detention.

According to AFP, between January and August of this year, 330 South Koreans were reported missing or detained against their will in Cambodia. The number has since been reduced to 80 whose safety could not be confirmed. The South Korean government plans to make every diplomatic effort to secure Cambodia's cooperation in addressing these issues.

Rights group Amnesty International has reported that abuses in Cambodia's scam centres are occurring on a "mass scale." The organisation states that there are at least 53 scam compounds in Cambodia where organised criminal groups carry out human trafficking, forced labour, torture, deprivation of liberty, and slavery.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
