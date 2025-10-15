The move coincides with South Korea's preparations to dispatch a special team to Cambodia later on Wednesday to address issues related to fake job schemes and scam centres involved in the kidnapping of dozens of its nationals. According to AFP, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stated that approximately 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be working in Cambodia's scam operations, which target potential victims in South Korea. He added that about 200,000 people of various nationalities are working in Cambodia's scam industry, which targets victims worldwide, including South Korea.