Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has left at least 48 dead and over 300,000 people displaced. Thailand has said it is working to remove Cambodian forces from its territory. The war, which started with a border dispute, has both South-east Asian countries blaming the other for having disturbing the peace between them, which was brokered by US President Donald Trump in July. Cambodian Defence Ministry has said two civilians had been killed overnight, taking its death toll to six. So far one Thai soldier has died in the fighting.

Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-wounded Thai soldier
In this photo released by Royal Thai Army, a wounded Thai soldier is carried to be transferred to a hospital in Sisaket province, Thailand after, according to a Thai army spokesperson, Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory. | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP
1/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-evacuation center in Buriram
Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sopa Saelee
2/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-shelter in Buriram province
Thai people wrapped in blankets, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, take shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
3/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again in dec 2025
Thai residents, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, takes shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
4/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers
A Thai resident who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, uses mobile phone while taking shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
5/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-People flee form their home
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), a Cambodian family sit on a tractor as they flee form their home in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia. | Photo: AKP via AP
6/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-Cambodian Buddhist monks
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Buddhist monks sit on a motor cart as they flee from their pagoda of Preah Vihear province, near the border with Thailand. | Photo: AKP via AP
7/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-Thai Buddhist monk
A Thai Buddhist monk uses his computer while taking shelter in Buriram province, Thailand after he fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
8/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-Cambodian villagers
In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian villagers sit on tractors as they flee from the home in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia. | Photo: AKP via AP
9/9
Thailand–Cambodia Clashes Erupt Again-Preah Vihear temple dispute
Thai people, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, takes shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
