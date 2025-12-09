Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48
Renewed fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has left at least 48 dead and over 300,000 people displaced. Thailand has said it is working to remove Cambodian forces from its territory. The war, which started with a border dispute, has both South-east Asian countries blaming the other for having disturbing the peace between them, which was brokered by US President Donald Trump in July. Cambodian Defence Ministry has said two civilians had been killed overnight, taking its death toll to six. So far one Thai soldier has died in the fighting.
