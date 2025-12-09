Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

In this photo released by Royal Thai Army, a wounded Thai soldier is carried to be transferred to a hospital in Sisaket province, Thailand after, according to a Thai army spokesperson, Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory. | Photo: Royal Thai Army via AP

1/9 Thai residents who fled homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers rest at an evacuation center in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sopa Saelee





2/9 Thai people wrapped in blankets, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, take shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn





3/9 Thai residents, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, takes shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn





4/9 A Thai resident who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, uses mobile phone while taking shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn





5/9 In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), a Cambodian family sit on a tractor as they flee form their home in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia. | Photo: AKP via AP





6/9 In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Buddhist monks sit on a motor cart as they flee from their pagoda of Preah Vihear province, near the border with Thailand. | Photo: AKP via AP





7/9 A Thai Buddhist monk uses his computer while taking shelter in Buriram province, Thailand after he fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn





8/9 In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian villagers sit on tractors as they flee from the home in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia. | Photo: AKP via AP





9/9 Thai people, who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers, takes shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn





