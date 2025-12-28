US ‘Has Become United Nations’: Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Thailand and Cambodia, claiming that Washington played a central mediating role in easing tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump said the United States had stepped in to broker peace after weeks of diplomatic strain and military posturing along the Thailand–Cambodia border. “The US has become the United Nations,” Trump wrote, asserting that American intervention helped prevent a potential escalation into armed conflict.
While Trump did not provide details of the negotiations, officials in Bangkok and Phnom Penh separately confirmed that both sides had agreed to halt hostilities and reopen diplomatic channels. The ceasefire reportedly covers disputed border areas where tensions had risen following troop movements and localised clashes earlier this month.
Thai authorities said the agreement would allow for the withdrawal of additional forces deployed near the border and pave the way for talks through existing bilateral mechanisms
Cambodian officials echoed the statement, stressing that dialogue, not confrontation, was the preferred route to resolving long-standing territorial disputes.
The US State Department has not issued a formal statement on Trump’s claim, though analysts note that Washington has historically played a behind-the-scenes role in regional conflict management in Southeast Asia.
The Thailand–Cambodia border has been a recurring flashpoint for decades, most notably around the Preah Vihear temple area, despite previous rulings by international courts. Observers say the ceasefire, if sustained, could help stabilise relations and prevent further disruption in the region.