Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

Problems may emerge from time to time, though, because numerous planets are still in play and the fifth lord moves into the eighth house towards the end of the month. Keep your relationship alive by shielding your loved one from bad luck. The influence of six planets on the seventh house does not bode well for married people's marital life. Health issues could arise for both you and your partner. Your marital relationship could get strained due to your differing viewpoints. Exercise caution. As the month draws to a close, four planets in the eighth house could cause some ups and downs in relationships with in-laws, but things will start looking up with the spouse.