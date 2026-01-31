Gemini February 2026 Horoscope: Gradual Career Movement, Relationship Warmth, Learning Growth, And Health Awareness

You may be moderately productive this month. At the start of the month, the Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will be in your eighth house, Saturn in your tenth house, and retrograde Jupiter in your zodiac sign. Rahu and Ketu will be in the ninth and third houses. After employment ups and downs, relocation may be possible, while businesses will profit. Romance will thrive this month. Quality time with your partner will be possible. Marriage will be good, and couples will spend time together and possibly travel. Religious thoughts and unforeseen expenses will arise. Later in the month should be better financially. Students succeed only after overcoming tremendous hurdles, so keep working hard. Health will be poor at the start of the month, so be careful. Traveling abroad may be possible early this month. Avoid unnecessary travel to avoid bodily and financial injury. Drive cautiously to avoid issues.