Gemini December 2025 Horoscope: A Transformative Month Influencing Career Growth, Relationships, And Finances

Following that, it will proceed to transition into the seventh house beginning on the twentieth of the month, which will open the door to the potential of a marriage based on love, and you will be able to advance along the route to the marriage of your beloved. Every once in a while, the impact that Mars and the Sun have on your relationship may give rise to difficulties and obstacles that you will be able to overcome by confronting them. The month will bring with it a great deal of both good and bad experiences for those who are married. For the duration of this month, the seventh house will be under the gaze of Shani Maharaj, which is a sign that you ought to perform all of your obligations to your spouse with excellence. At the beginning of the month, your partner will continue to be committed to your family as a result of Jupiter, the ruler of the seventh house, being in the second house. When seeing the seventh house from the fourth house, the retrograde status of Jupiter may increase certain difficulties. In addition, there is a possibility that you will have disagreements, and it is possible that your spouse will be experiencing difficulties with their health, which means that you will have to provide them with care.