Best Gemstones For Anxiety And Stress Relief

Amethyst – The Stone of Tranquillity:

Colour: Purple

Chakra: Crown & Third Eye

Element: Air & Spirit

How it works: People worship amethyst because it makes them feel calm. It helps you sleep better, calms down your racing thoughts, and calms you down overall. It gets rid of bad mental patterns and cleans the aura with its high frequency.

Benefits of Amethyst:

Reduces panic attacks

Enhances intuition and spiritual connection

Encourages restful sleep

How to use: You can use it for meditation by placing it on your face or beneath your pillow. Additionally, you can hold it close to your heart by wearing it as a pendant.