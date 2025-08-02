Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Get score and updates from the semi-final clash between Lakshya Sen & Alwi Farhan in the BWF Macau Open 2025 on Saturday, August 2 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lakshya-Sen-BWF
Macau Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen will be in action. File
Here are the highlights of the semi-final at the BWF Macau Open 2025 between India's shuttler Lakshya Sen against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan on Saturday (August 2, 2025). Sen made a disappointing exit in the semis after T Mannepalli had lost in the earlier semi-final. Sen was seeded second at the Super 300 badminton tournament, while Farhan is the fifth seed. Get score and updates from the semi-final clash between Lakshya Sen & Alwi Farhan in the BWF Macau Open 2025 on Saturday, August 2 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final at the BWF Macau Open 2025 between Sen and Farhan. Lakshya, the Commonwealth Games champion, had defeated China’s Zhu Xuan Chen 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 in one hour and three minutes to qualify for his maiden BWF World Tour semifinal in 2025.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Action Begins

Action underway between Sen and Farhan at the Macau East Asian Games Dome and immediately Sen takes a 0-3 lead.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Struggling

Sen, after the initial start, is now lacking behind as Alwi Farhan gains a slender lead in the semi-final. The Indian shuttler's shots have been wayward and Farhan has capitalized on the former's poor shotmaking.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Farhan In The Lead At Interval

Farhan has taken 11-7 lead heading into the interval. That's some performance from the Indonesian.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Farhan Still Leading

14-17 the lead is with Alwi Farhan but Sen could spring a surprise or he could lose the first game to the Indonesian.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Farhan Wins First Game

Sen, who started with a 0-3 lead, has lost the first game to Alwi Farhan with some poor shots and bad challenges. 21-16 is the score of the first game.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Farhan, Sen Level

Farhan and Sen are engrossed in a tight battle as the two are level in the second game. 4-4!

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: INS Shuttler On Top Here

Alwi Farhan is top of his game here and showing no signs of nervousness. On the other hand, Sen is lacking the skill and technicality to gain an advantage. 10-5 the Indian trails.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan LIVE Score, Semi-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Makes A Disappointing Exit

Sen has put on a disappointing show in the second game, losing the second game and the match. He bows out 21-16, 21-9

Published At:
Tags

