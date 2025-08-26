Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 1st round men's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon AP Photo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
info_icon

  • Carlos Alcaraz faces Reilly Opelka in the 1st round of the men's singles US Open 2025 tournament

  • Alcaraz is coming from a Wimbledon 2025 final loss against Jannick Sinner

  • Live streaming and timings info listed

Carlos Alcaraz faces Reilly Opelka in the 1st round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Tuesday, August 26. The Spanish star will be favourite to win this game but Opelka will try to give a tough competition to Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz comes into his men’s singles first‑round match at the US Open as the world No. 2, currently just behind Jannik Sinner in the ATP rankings with around 9,590 points. He enters the tournament with real momentum after winning his sixth title of the year at Cincinnati, although he faced a defeat before Cincinnati Open against Jannick Sinner during the Wimbledon 2025 final.

On the other side, Reilly Opelka will look to make noise as the underdog. He’s sitting outside the top 50, around world No. 66 as of mid‑August, but what he lacks in ranking, he makes up for with firepower, regularly delivering serves over 140 mph. So, his power can be the only threat to Alcaraz.

When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match will get started at 5:40 AM IST.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  3. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

  4. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  2. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  3. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  4. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  5. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr