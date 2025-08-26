Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz faces Reilly Opelka in the 1st round of the men's singles US Open 2025 tournament
Alcaraz is coming from a Wimbledon 2025 final loss against Jannick Sinner
Live streaming and timings info listed
Carlos Alcaraz faces Reilly Opelka in the 1st round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Tuesday, August 26. The Spanish star will be favourite to win this game but Opelka will try to give a tough competition to Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz comes into his men’s singles first‑round match at the US Open as the world No. 2, currently just behind Jannik Sinner in the ATP rankings with around 9,590 points. He enters the tournament with real momentum after winning his sixth title of the year at Cincinnati, although he faced a defeat before Cincinnati Open against Jannick Sinner during the Wimbledon 2025 final.
On the other side, Reilly Opelka will look to make noise as the underdog. He’s sitting outside the top 50, around world No. 66 as of mid‑August, but what he lacks in ranking, he makes up for with firepower, regularly delivering serves over 140 mph. So, his power can be the only threat to Alcaraz.
When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match will get started at 5:40 AM IST.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.