Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after beating Fabio Fognini of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)