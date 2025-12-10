India Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: IND Chase Bronze Against ARG

India Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Third-Place Match: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu
Streaming Info
The India vs Argentina, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Hello!
Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s hockey time as India take on Argentina in the third-place game. Stay tuned for live updates.