Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Gharbi’s Penalty Gives Carthage Eagles Late First-Half Lead

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 43' GOALLLLLL | TZA 0-1 TUN
And Tunisia strike just before halftime!
Ismaël Gharbi steps up and calmly slots the penalty into the bottom right corner, Tanzania caught in the wrong foot. Tunisia take a 1-0 lead, and the Taifa Stars now face a tricky task heading into the break.
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Yellow Card
Yan Valery goes in a little too hard and the referee isn’t having it, yellow card out, and Tunisia are warned. Tanzania feel it, the crowd reacts, and the edge in this contest sharpens.
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick Off!
We’re underway in Rabat! Tunisia kick things off, but Tanzania are straight into it, Hannibal Mejbri penalised for a handball inside the opening minute before Haji Mnoga earns a free kick at the back. Early signs of a feisty, high-energy start from the Taifa Stars.
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Streaming Info
The Tanzania Vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Tanzania vs Tunisia. Stay tuned for live updates.