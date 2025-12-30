Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Gharbi’s Penalty Gives Carthage Eagles Late First-Half Lead

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Catch play-by-play updates for the AFCON 2025 Group C, Matchday 3 clash on Tuesday, 30 December, at Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Updates
Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Players in action. X/ Tanfootball
Tanzania vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group C clash, where Tanzania and Tunisia meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday with a place in the round of 16 at stake. Tanzania, coming off a morale-boosting 1-1 draw against Uganda, remain in contention for a historic first knockout qualification and know that a win would seal their progression. Tunisia, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria and need victory to secure automatic qualification, with the Carthage Eagles eager to avoid another group-stage exit after their 2023 disappointment.
LIVE UPDATES

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 43' GOALLLLLL | TZA 0-1 TUN

And Tunisia strike just before halftime!

Ismaël Gharbi steps up and calmly slots the penalty into the bottom right corner, Tanzania caught in the wrong foot. Tunisia take a 1-0 lead, and the Taifa Stars now face a tricky task heading into the break.

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Yellow Card

Yan Valery goes in a little too hard and the referee isn’t having it, yellow card out, and Tunisia are warned. Tanzania feel it, the crowd reacts, and the edge in this contest sharpens.

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick Off!

We’re underway in Rabat! Tunisia kick things off, but Tanzania are straight into it, Hannibal Mejbri penalised for a handball inside the opening minute before Haji Mnoga earns a free kick at the back. Early signs of a feisty, high-energy start from the Taifa Stars.

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Streaming Info

The Tanzania Vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Tanzania vs Tunisia. Stay tuned for live updates.

