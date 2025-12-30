Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Gharbi’s Penalty Gives Carthage Eagles Late First-Half Lead

Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Players in action. X/ Tanfootball

Tanzania vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group C clash, where Tanzania and Tunisia meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday with a place in the round of 16 at stake. Tanzania, coming off a morale-boosting 1-1 draw against Uganda, remain in contention for a historic first knockout qualification and know that a win would seal their progression. Tunisia, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria and need victory to secure automatic qualification, with the Carthage Eagles eager to avoid another group-stage exit after their 2023 disappointment.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Dec 2025, 10:20:56 pm IST Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: 43' GOALLLLLL | TZA 0-1 TUN And Tunisia strike just before halftime! Ismaël Gharbi steps up and calmly slots the penalty into the bottom right corner, Tanzania caught in the wrong foot. Tunisia take a 1-0 lead, and the Taifa Stars now face a tricky task heading into the break.

30 Dec 2025, 10:07:31 pm IST Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Yellow Card Yan Valery goes in a little too hard and the referee isn’t having it, yellow card out, and Tunisia are warned. Tanzania feel it, the crowd reacts, and the edge in this contest sharpens.

30 Dec 2025, 09:38:39 pm IST Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Kick Off! We’re underway in Rabat! Tunisia kick things off, but Tanzania are straight into it, Hannibal Mejbri penalised for a handball inside the opening minute before Haji Mnoga earns a free kick at the back. Early signs of a feisty, high-energy start from the Taifa Stars.

30 Dec 2025, 09:32:27 pm IST Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣𝗦 📋



The 11 front men of The Taifa Stars and The Eagles of Carthage. 🇹🇿🇹🇳#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/TbzOSe8C5z — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 30, 2025

30 Dec 2025, 09:03:08 pm IST Tanzania Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Streaming Info The Tanzania Vs Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.